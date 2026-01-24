-
Reporters across the NPR Network are covering the impact of the storm and how officials are responding. We've also got tips for staying safe once bad weather hits.
Answers to frequently asked questions about the upcoming winter weather.
A recent forecast for the Triad this weekend has shifted to mostly sleet and freezing rain.
A winter storm watch is in effect from Saturday morning through Monday afternoon as a major system threatens to bring snow, sleet and significant ice to the Charlotte area and much of the region.
Extreme winter weather can mean frozen pipes or roof damage. These tips can help your home weather a dangerous winter storm.
Extreme winter conditions, including ice, freezing temperatures and heavy snow, are expected to blanket much of the U.S. later this week and into the weekend. Here's how to prepare for winter driving.