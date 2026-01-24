© 2026 WFAE

An ice-covered road.
News from the Carolinas
LIVE UPDATES: Winter Storm January 2026
A major winter storm moving toward the Carolinas is expected to bring more ice than snow, with impacts beginning Saturday and potentially lingering into early next week.

Winter Storm 2026

National Weather Service

Winter Storm 2026

A significant winter storm will impact the Carolinas Saturday, Jan. 24 and Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. Forecasters warn that ice accumulation could lead to widespread power outages, especially if freezing rain persists into Sunday and Monday. Cold temperatures following the storm could also create hazardous travel conditions and impact the Monday commute.