Winter Storm January 2026

Published January 21, 2026 at 3:40 PM EST
An ice-covered road.
Jennifer Lang
/
WFAE
A Matthews, North Carolina, street covered in ice and snow in January 2022.

Forecasters warn that hazardous travel conditions and power outages are likely as ice accumulates on roads, trees and power lines. Snow is expected to begin after 3 a.m. Saturday, transitioning to a mix of snow and sleet by late morning. By Saturday afternoon, freezing rain is expected to develop, continuing overnight along with sleet.

Freezing rain and sleet are forecast to persist through Sunday, with freezing rain potentially continuing into Monday morning. Meteorologists say ice accumulation could become the dominant concern as temperatures hover near or below freezing.

WFAE will post closures, weather reports and other storm updates here.