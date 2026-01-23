© 2026 WFAE

Winter Storm Fern FAQs

By NC Local staff
Published January 23, 2026 at 1:32 PM EST
Hannah Krueger
/
Unsplash

Overview

Winter Storm Fern is expected to bring snow and ice to North Carolina this weekend. NC Local answers common questions about storm preparation. Do you have a question about the storm? Send it to us!

Why is there already a state of emergency?

On Wednesday afternoon, NC Governor Josh Stein declared a state of emergency in anticipation of the storm.

The declaration allows government officials to take precautionary measures, according to the Department of Public Safety.

A state of emergency also triggers the anti-price gouging law. The regulation keeps businesses from charging prices that are "unreasonably excessive under the circumstance." The law describes several factors in determining if a price is "unreasonably excessive," including what the price for the item was in the 60 days before the state of emergency.

If you think price gouging is happening in your community, you can make a complaint to the Attorney General's office.

A state of emergency declaration may also make a state or region eligible for federal disaster funding.

How can I find the latest road conditions?

Roads can become impassable quickly, so try not to drive anywhere unless it is absolutely necessary.

Find the latest on road closures and hazards at the Seems like a great time for winter recreation. Are the national parks open?

Unfortunately, no. All national parkway roads and facilities are closed beginning the evening of Friday, January 23. Closures will continue until park staff determine it is safe to reopen. Park authorities say to expect barricades on the parkways. They also caution to be alert for trees and debris.

Can my employer make me come into work during the storm?

Yes. Under North Carolina law, private businesses do not have to close during bad weather. An employer can require employees to report to work even during a winter storm or state of emergency, which Gov. Stein declared Wednesday.

But your employer might have their own adverse weather policy. Workers might want to check with their supervisors about working remotely or delaying the beginning of their work days if road conditions are dangerous.

Can I refill my prescriptions early?

Yes. State law allows pharmacies to distribute early or emergency refills when a state of emergency is in effect. There are some restrictions for controlled substances like opioids. Health insurance companies often encourage early refills before a natural disaster strikes.

What should I do to prepare?

Plan to have enough food and water for a week, NC Emergency Management recommends. The agency has a guide on what to do before, during and after a winter storm. Prepare for possible power outages and blocked roads. Make sure you have some essentials:

  • Food and water
  • First-aid kit
  • Blankets
  • Flashlight and batteries
  • Battery packs for electronics
  • An alternate heat source, if possible, like a generator to power your HVAC system or firewood

Do not run a gas-powered generator or use a charcoal grill inside your home. They can both cause deadly carbon monoxide poisoning.

Check on your neighbors to make sure they’re okay, and be prepared for bitter cold after the storm, too, Petro said. Low temperatures will likely be in the single digits in central and western North Carolina through Tuesday.

What do I do if I need shelter?

The United Way runs a statewide hotline for information about emergency shelters. Call 211 or visit NC211.org.

Where do I find power outage information?

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety provides power outage updates through the following provider sites:

 Duke Energy
 Dominion Energy
 NC Electric Cooperatives
 ElectriCities

To report an outage, call your local provider Find contact information from NC DPS below. Duke Energy customers can also text REG to 57801.

North Carolina Utilities
Outage Map Report Outages 
Duke Energy 800-769-3766
Duke Energy Progress 800-419-6356
Dominion Energy 866-366-4357
Albemarle EMC 800-274-2072
Blue Ridge Electric 800-448-2383
Brunswick EMC 800-682-5309
Cape Hatteras Electric Coop. 866-511-9862
Carteret-Craven Electric Coop. 800-682-2217
Central EMC 877-766-6769
Edgecombe-Martin County EMC 800-690-0657
Energy United 800-386-4833
Four County EMC 888-368-7289
French Broad EMC 828-649-2051
Halifax EMC 800-690-0522
Haywood EMC 800-951-6088
Jones-Onslow EMC 800-681-4146
Lumbee River EMC 800-683-5571
Pee Dee EMC 800-693-0190
Piedmont EMC 800-449-2667
Pitt and Greene EMC 800-622-1362
Randolph EMC 877-736-2633
Roanoke Electric Cooperative 800-358-9437
Rutherford EMC 800-521-0920
South River EMC 800-338-5530
Surry-Yadkin EMC 336-356-4141
Tideland EMC 800-637-1079
Tri-County EMC 800-548-4869
Union Power 800-794-4423
Wake EMC 800-743-3155
Wilson Energy 252-399-2424

Source: NC Department of Public Safety

This article first appeared on NCLocal and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International License.
