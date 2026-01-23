Winter Storm Fern FAQs
Overview
Winter Storm Fern is expected to bring snow and ice to North Carolina this weekend. NC Local answers common questions about storm preparation. Do you have a question about the storm? Send it to us!
Why is there already a state of emergency?
On Wednesday afternoon, NC Governor Josh Stein declared a state of emergency in anticipation of the storm.
The declaration allows government officials to take precautionary measures, according to the Department of Public Safety.
A state of emergency also triggers the anti-price gouging law. The regulation keeps businesses from charging prices that are "unreasonably excessive under the circumstance." The law describes several factors in determining if a price is "unreasonably excessive," including what the price for the item was in the 60 days before the state of emergency.
If you think price gouging is happening in your community, you can make a complaint to the Attorney General's office.
A state of emergency declaration may also make a state or region eligible for federal disaster funding.
How can I find the latest road conditions?
Roads can become impassable quickly, so try not to drive anywhere unless it is absolutely necessary.
Can my employer make me come into work during the storm?
Can I refill my prescriptions early?
What should I do to prepare?
What do I do if I need shelter?
Where do I find power outage information?
Unfortunately, no. All national parkway roads and facilities are closed beginning the evening of Friday, January 23. Closures will continue until park staff determine it is safe to reopen. Park authorities say to expect barricades on the parkways. They also caution to be alert for trees and debris.
Yes. Under North Carolina law, private businesses do not have to close during bad weather. An employer can require employees to report to work even during a winter storm or state of emergency, which Gov. Stein declared Wednesday.
But your employer might have their own adverse weather policy. Workers might want to check with their supervisors about working remotely or delaying the beginning of their work days if road conditions are dangerous.
Yes. State law allows pharmacies to distribute early or emergency refills when a state of emergency is in effect. There are some restrictions for controlled substances like opioids. Health insurance companies often encourage early refills before a natural disaster strikes.
Plan to have enough food and water for a week, NC Emergency Management recommends. The agency has a guide on what to do before, during and after a winter storm. Prepare for possible power outages and blocked roads. Make sure you have some essentials:
Do not run a gas-powered generator or use a charcoal grill inside your home. They can both cause deadly carbon monoxide poisoning.
Check on your neighbors to make sure they’re okay, and be prepared for bitter cold after the storm, too, Petro said. Low temperatures will likely be in the single digits in central and western North Carolina through Tuesday.
The United Way runs a statewide hotline for information about emergency shelters. Call 211 or visit NC211.org.
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety provides power outage updates through the following provider sites:
Duke Energy
To report an outage, call your local provider Find contact information from NC DPS below. Duke Energy customers can also text REG to 57801.
Source: NC Department of Public Safety
This article first appeared on NCLocal and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International License.