Winter Storm Fern FAQs

Overview Winter Storm Fern is expected to bring snow and ice to North Carolina this weekend. NC Local answers common questions about storm preparation. Do you have a question about the storm? Send it to us!

Why is there already a state of emergency?

On Wednesday afternoon, NC Governor Josh Stein declared a state of emergency in anticipation of the storm.

The declaration allows government officials to take precautionary measures, according to the Department of Public Safety.

A state of emergency also triggers the anti-price gouging law. The regulation keeps businesses from charging prices that are "unreasonably excessive under the circumstance." The law describes several factors in determining if a price is "unreasonably excessive," including what the price for the item was in the 60 days before the state of emergency.

If you think price gouging is happening in your community, you can make a complaint to the Attorney General's office.

A state of emergency declaration may also make a state or region eligible for federal disaster funding.

How can I find the latest road conditions?

Roads can become impassable quickly, so try not to drive anywhere unless it is absolutely necessary.