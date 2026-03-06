Governor Josh Stein announces recipients of Hurricane Helene relief funds

North Carolina Governor Josh Stein’s office has named the latest recipients of disaster relief funds for Hurricane Helene recovery.

More than $40 million in grants have been approved for North Carolina organizations working on Hurricane Helene recovery projects. The funds will support improvements to wastewater and water treatment infrastructure across the region.

The City of Conover will receive $542,000 for architectural and engineering work at the Northeast Wastewater Treatment Plant’s influent pump station. The Town of Matthews is getting $466,000 for design work tied to the restoration of two high-hazard dams.

The nonprofit Baptists on Mission will receive $3.4 million through the state’s Rebuild Disaster Grant Program to support volunteer recovery efforts from Hurricane Helene.

