First Friday Arts: Theater classics, Afro-Latin rhythms and a Charlotte jazz legend this March

March in Charlotte is bringing everything from biting theatrical satire and classic drama to Afro-Latin dance, family concerts and a celebration of Charlotte's jazz legacy.

Joining this month’s conversation are Jesse Boykin Kimmel, a local arts and theater writer; Yuliana Montiel, a reporter with La Noticia; and Rachel Stewart, a classical music host at WDAV. Each shared a few events they’re excited about this month.

Jesse's picks

“God of Carnage” @ Theatre Charlotte (March 20 – April 5)

This Tony Award–winning play by French playwright Yasmina Reza follows two couples who meet to discuss a fight between their young sons. What begins as a polite conversation quickly unravels into a hilariously uncomfortable evening of arguments and revelations.

“The whole play is at dinner with just these four actors,” Jesse says. “It begins as a civil discussion about parental strategy but devolves into a comical, irrational and prolonged series of arguments with everyone showing their worst side."

“The Crucible” @ Lee Street Theatre (March 13 – 28)

Arthur Miller’s classic drama about the Salem witch trials continues to resonate decades after its 1953 debut. The play, often seen as a warning about mass hysteria and social panic, returns this month at Lee Street Theatre.

Jesse says the production includes some new creative choices, including tonal shifts inspired by modern thrillers. “Lee Street has proven itself again and again when handling thrillers and suspense,” he says, adding that he'll be watching for local stage favorite John Colby-Britt's portrayal of John Proctor.

Quick theater shoutouts

"Urinetown" @ The Arts Factory (March 5 - 8) — Presented by The Lotus Project, a Charlotte theater program that casts performers of all ages.

— Presented by The Lotus Project, a Charlotte theater program that casts performers of all ages. "Continuity" @ Mint Museum Randolph (March 29 - 30) — Presented by Charlotte Conservatory Theatre, this comedy explores the chaos behind filming multiple takes of the same movie scene.

Yuliana's picks

“Resist.II” exhibition @ OBRA Collective / VAPA Center (opens March 7)

This exhibition explores themes of free speech, immigration and human rights through the work of more than 30 artists.

Each piece reflects the artist’s interpretation of resistance and hope for the future. The exhibition opens during the VAPA Center’s First Friday gallery crawl and will remain on display throughout the month.

Criss Cross Mangosauce family concert @ Matthews Community Center (March 28)

This interactive concert celebrates Latin American folklore through music, storytelling and audience participation.

The group’s repertoire includes more than 200 songs and stories, with each performance tailored to the age of the audience. Yuliana says the concert is a fun way to keep cultural traditions alive and introduce them to younger generations.

Guateke Afro-Latin music and dance session @ South Boulevard Library (March 7)

A guateke is a Caribbean-style community celebration — and this event brings that festive spirit to the library.

The program features music and dance traditions from Puerto Rico, Peru, Venezuela, the Dominican Republic and Haiti, offering a lively introduction to Afro-Latin rhythms for all ages.

Rachel’s picks

Davidson Bach Festival @ Davidson College Presbyterian Church (March 6 – 9)

Now in its second year, the Davidson Bach Festival features performances of Baroque music organized by the North Carolina Baroque Orchestra.

Musicians from across the region and the country will perform works for orchestra, organ and voice. Highlights include Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 5.

“The Gospel According to Jazz” – Loonis McGlohon tribute @ Carmel Presbyterian Church (March 9)

This concert celebrates the legacy of the late Charlotte jazz pianist and composer Loonis McGlohon, who served as music director for WBTV and WBT and was a major figure in Charlotte’s jazz scene.

The performance offers a chance for longtime residents — and newer Charlotteans — to experience McGlohon’s music and influence on the city’s cultural life.