Charlotte may spend $25 million to replace aging Bojangles’ Coliseum, Ovens Auditorium equipment

Charlotte City Council is considering a $25 million plan to replace aging equipment at Bojangles’ Coliseum and Ovens Auditorium after a leaking roof forced the delay of two sporting events in the past month.

The proposal would replace the facilities’ heating and cooling systems and pay for a full study of both buildings’ condition to determine what additional repairs are needed.

City engineer Kathleen Cishek told a council committee on Thursday that the more than 70‑year‑old buildings are seeing heavy use and are showing their age.

“Given the age of the facilities, it would be ideal to really assess the existing core building systems to understand their remaining useful life,” Cishek said.

The full City Council is expected to vote on the spending package March 23.