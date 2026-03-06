© 2026 WFAE

Charlotte exhibition 'Resist.II' explores resistance through art and poetry

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published March 6, 2026 at 11:31 AM EST
Artwork displayed at OBRA gallery in the VAPA Center.
Julian Berger
/
WFAE
Artwork displayed at OBRA gallery in the VAPA Center.

A new exhibition opening this weekend in Charlotte explores resistance through visual art and poetry, bringing together dozens of artists responding to today’s political and social climate.

Resist.II” opens Saturday night at the OBRA Gallery inside the VAPA Center in uptown Charlotte. The show features work from more than 30 artists responding to issues such as immigration, voting rights, policing and free speech.

The exhibition is the second iteration of the project. The first “Resist” show debuted in 2018 during the first Trump administration, and organizers say the new exhibition reflects many of the same tensions artists see today.

Artist Emily Little
Julian Berger
/
WFAE
Artist Emily Little

Charlotte artist Emily Little contributed a piece inspired by what she sees as growing threats to constitutional rights.

“Here in Charlotte, our community in particular has been really feeling the effects of a lot of the political changes and things that our government has chosen to do,” Little said.

Arist Renato Pareja
Julian Berger
/
WFAE
Arist Renato Pareja

Artist Renato Pareja says resistance can also mean using art to empower others.

“The resistance to be able to speak," Pareja said. "Honestly, to be able to find your speech and your voice and be able to inspire the next generation because it's all about community,” Pareja said.

The opening reception for “Resist.II” is Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the VAPA Center and is free and open to the public.

Tags
Race & Equity ArtsImmigration
