More than 40 N.C. groups back request for details on Charlotte CBP operation

More than 40 community leaders and organizations from across North Carolina are supporting a public records request seeking more information about U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s operation in Charlotte last November.

The ACLU of North Carolina submitted the request in February. On Thursday, supporters sent a letter to immigration authorities and members of Congress urging them to release the records.

The groups are seeking details about CBP’s activities in the city, including information about the agency’s presence and enforcement actions.