Charlotte Douglas Airport officials prepare for winter storm

The winter storm that’s on track to hit Charlotte this weekend is expected to impact not just roads, but air travel as well.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport officials are prepared for the winter storm that's expected to bring sleet, snow, and freezing rain this weekend. The airport plans to remain open and continue normal operations as best they can, despite the weather conditions.

Officials are advising passengers to check with their airline for flight status before heading to the airport. Officials said its snow team has 40 snow removal, deicing and maintenance vehicles ready to clear planes, runways and roads.

Parking lots and decks will remain open and treated with deicing materials.