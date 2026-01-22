© 2026 WFAE

Winter storm watch as ice, snow expected across Charlotte region

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published January 22, 2026 at 10:29 AM EST
Salt covers the sidewalk outside the Harris YMCA.
Palmer Magri
/
WFAE
Salt covers the sidewalk outside the Harris YMCA.

A winter storm watch is in effect from Saturday morning through Monday afternoon as a major system threatens to bring snow, sleet and significant ice to the Charlotte area and much of the region.

The National Weather Service says heavy mixed precipitation is possible, with total snow and sleet accumulations expected to range from 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulations of one-half inch to as much as one inch are also possible in some areas.

National Weather Service meteorologist Jake Wimberly said the storm is now expected to arrive later than previously forecast.“Looking more likely now that it’ll begin Saturday afternoon as a wintry mix, and that will continue through Saturday night and most of Sunday,” Wimberly said.

Forecasters warn that ice accumulation could lead to widespread power outages, especially if freezing rain persists into Sunday and Monday. Cold temperatures following the storm could also create hazardous travel conditions and impact the Monday commute. Residents are urged to monitor forecasts closely and prepare for potential power outages and dangerous road conditions as confidence continues to increase in a high-impact winter storm.
