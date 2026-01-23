© 2026 WFAE

Charlotte Water provides tips to prevent frozen plumbing

Published January 23, 2026 at 10:25 AM EST
A winter storm will arrive in the Charlotte area this weekend bringing snow, sleet and freezing rain through Sunday. Aside from the winter precipitation, freezing temperatures are also expected to linger for the next few days and this can cause problems for plumbing in homes.

Charlotte Water said there are a few steps you can take to protect your home. Outside your house, check the meter box is on properly, cover spigots and house bibs and cover exposed pipes in garages or basements. For the inside, keep sink cabinets open overnight and be aware of where your water shut off valve is. To request an emergency water shut off call 311 or 704-336-7600.
