© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Moment With Pulitzer-Winning Composer Caroline Shaw

By NPR Staff
Published April 20, 2013 at 5:22 AM EDT
Caroline Shaw, who composed the piece <em>Partita for 8 Voices</em> for her vocal group Roomful of Teeth, is the youngest-ever recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for music.
Caroline Shaw, who composed the piece <em>Partita for 8 Voices</em> for her vocal group Roomful of Teeth, is the youngest-ever recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for music.

How do you write something like Partita for 8 Voices, the a cappella vocal piece that is this year's winner of the Pulitzer Prize for music?

"Very late at night," says the composer, Caroline Shaw, speaking with NPR's Scott Simon. "Sometimes it comes from having a sound in your head that you really want to hear, that you've never heard before, and struggling to make that sound happen in any way you can."

At 30, Shaw is the youngest-ever recipient of the music Pulitzer. Shaw says she considers herself a musician first — and, in fact, Partita for 8 Voices was written for the vocal ensemble Roomful of Teeth, of which she is a member.

There's one moment in the piece that delivers on that name, where the sung music morphs into a mounting swell of cacophonous, indecipherable chatter.

"It's funny, my first thought was, 'Wow, that's what the Internet sounds like!' When you open your computer and everyone's talking at you suddenly," Shaw says. "But I was really wanting to hear the sound of jumbled talking, where you can't understand what's going on — and then, suddenly, one beautiful, simple chord."

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

1 of 1  — Partitia for 8 Voices
Partitia for 8 Voices
/ Courtesy of the artist

Tags

Weekend Edition Saturday
NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff