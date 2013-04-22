© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sales Of Existing Homes Slip As Inventories Tighten

By Mark Memmott
Published April 22, 2013 at 10:19 AM EDT
A sale-pending sign is posted in front of a home last month in San Anselmo, Calif.
A sale-pending sign is posted in front of a home last month in San Anselmo, Calif.

There was a 0.6 percent dip in sales of existing homes in March from February, the National Association of Realtors reports, because the supply of homes for sale has tightened as the number of would-be buyers rises.

Its data suggest that sales ran at a 4.92 million annual rate last month, falling from a "downwardly revised" pace of 4.95 million the month before.

According to a statement from NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun, "buyer traffic is 25 percent above a year ago when we were already seeing notable gains in shopping activity." But "in the same timeframe," he adds, "housing inventories have trended much lower, which is continuing to pressure home prices."

David Sloan, an economist at 4Cast Inc., tells Bloomberg News that "housing will remain a positive for the economy, but there should be some slowing in the next few months. The slowing is temporary. There is a shortage of supply. The housing market will revive."

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott