Alexander Graham Bell Recording Brought To Life

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Alexander Graham Bell came up with one of the world's most important acoustical devices, but his own voice had been lost until now. The Smithsonian has found the inventor's voice on a wax disc from 1885. Listen closely.

(SOUNDBITE OF RECORDING)

ALEXANDER GRAHAM BELL: Here is my voice. Alexander Graham Bell.

MONTAGNE: Alexander Graham Bell. That old recording was brought to life with digital technology.