Queens University earns first NCAA tournament bid

Queens University of Charlotte men’s basketball team has made the NCAA tournament for the first time in school history.

Queens clinched its first Atlantic Sun Conference championship Sunday, defeating Central Arkansas 98-93 in overtime. Senior point guard Chris Ashby led the Royals with 34 points.

Last season, Queens reached the College Basketball Invitational, with its postseason run ending in the quarterfinals. After moving up to Division I, this was the first year the Royals were eligible for the NCAA tournament. During a press conference Monday, head coach Grant Leonard said the season went their way.

You build this plan, it's our first year eligible and, and you hope that it's gonna happen. You never know how the ball bounces in March, but it bounced our way, and, I'm so fortunate to be here," Leonard said.

On Selection Sunday, the Royals will find out who they’ll take on this year’s tournament.