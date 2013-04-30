C.J. Chivers: On The Ground In Syria

New York Times reporter C.J. Chivers, has spent much of the past year with the rebels in Syria, and has written poignantly about the impact of the fighting on the lives of ordinary Syrians and its devastating impact on that ancient land. Before becoming a journalist Chivers was a Marine and his knowledge of the military sometimes leads him to stories that only an insider would see.

Chivers also reported from Afghanistan and Libya. While covering these conflicts, he's been tracing the sources of the weapons and ammunition that are fueling the wars. He's the author of the book, The Gun, about how the AK-47 has defined modern warfare.

