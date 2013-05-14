© 2020 WFAE
She's No Diva: Unruly Flier Sings 'I Will Always Love You'

By Mark Memmott
Published May 14, 2013 at 9:32 AM EDT

In case you haven't seen and heard it yet, there's a short video clip circulating of what it was like last Friday as a woman aboard a flight from Los Angeles to New York was taken off the plane after an unscheduled stop in Kansas City.

Her offense? She wouldn't stop singing songs made famous by the late Whitney Houston. Listen to the video and you'll understand why her performance bothered other passengers.

According to KCTV, the unidentified woman "was interviewed and released without any charges." American Airlines spokesman Joe McBride told the station that the airline refused to allow her to board another of its flights. She had to make her own arrangements, KCTV says.

