NC Attorney General Jeff Jackson criticizes Live Nation–DOJ settlement

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published March 10, 2026 at 7:42 AM EDT

North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson is criticizing a settlement between the U.S. Justice Department and Live Nation, the parent company of Ticketmaster, in an anti-trust case.

The Justice Department announced the settlement on Monday. Under the agreement, Live Nation would allow venues to make deals enabling a portion of tickets to be sold by companies other than Ticketmaster. The settlement also requires Live Nation to create a $280 million fund to settle claims or pay civil penalties to states.

Jackson said the settlement is “a terrible deal that DOJ hid from the states until the last minute.” He said he and other attorneys general will continue pursuing their own case against Live Nation, which they accuse of operating as a monopoly.
