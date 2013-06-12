Top Stories: NSA Wiretap Doubts; Spurs Crush Heat In NBA Finals

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Experts Doubt NSA Leaker's Claim About Wiretaps.

-- Spurs Blow Out The Heat, Take 2-1 Lead In NBA Finals.

And here are more early headlines:

Colo. Fires Burn Dozens Of Homes, While Thousands Flee.( The Denver Post)

Trial Of Accused Boston Mobster Whitey Bulger Begins Today.( WBUR)

Turkish Police Clear Taksim Square Again, But Protesters Gather Nearby. ( BBC)

Syrian Rebels Kill Dozens Of Shiites; Unclear Whether Victims Are Civilians Or Troops. ( The Associated Press)

Greece Yanks State Media Off-Air, As Cost Cutting Measure. ( Reuters)

BMW Plant And Dollar General Stores Accused Of Indirect Discrimination. ( The Washington Post)

Showing Economic Confidence, More People Quitting Jobs To Find New Ones. ( Bloomberg)

World's Oldest Man Dies In Japan At 116. ( The Japan Times)

