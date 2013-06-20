Tropical Storm Barry Makes Landfall In Eastern Mexico

The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Barry washed ashore just north of Veracruz, Mexico, at about 8 a.m. Central Time.

According to the latest data, Barry's top sustained winds were about 45 miles per hour as it headed inland. The storm is expected to lose strength rapidly and fall to tropical depression status by tonight. But, the Center warns, "Barry is expected to produce total rainfall accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, with maximum amounts of 10 inches over southern Mexico."

WNYC is tracking the storm here.

There's fear of mudslides and flash flooding. A spokeswoman for the state of Veracruz says 2,000 shelters are ready to house a little more than 300,000 people, according to The Associated Press. Much of Mexico's oil industry is in Veracruz state. Four main oil exporting ports have been closed on the Gulf Coast, Reuters reports.

Barry's effect could be felt a little farther south in Belize and northern Guatemala. AccuWeather says Belize City had already gotten nearly 10 inches of rain from the storm.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.