D.C. Subway Baby Born At 'The Child' Station

Published August 2, 2013 at 6:42 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. As Shavonnte Taylor was riding the metro in D.C. yesterday, headed to a prenatal doctor's appointment. Her baby was due in a few weeks, but as she was changing trains her contractions began. Fellow metro riders, including luckily an EMT, sprang into action. And in a few minutes, right there on the platform, a healthy boy was born. Appropriately, that station is called L'Enfant Plaza. As in le bebe. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

