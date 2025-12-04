Measles outbreak in Spartanburg County doubles with 14 new cases

The measles outbreak centered in and around Spartanburg County has sharply grown, with 14 new cases reported — double the number in the previous update — and four more schools now implementing quarantines, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Health.

The Charleston Post and Courier reports the outbreak, first identified two months ago, has now reached 76 cases, with 79 total statewide so far this year.

Seven new cases were reported in the state’s previous Nov. 28 update. Health officials say the vast majority of infections have been among unvaccinated people.

Of the newest cases, eight stem from a previously identified exposure at Way of Truth Church in Inman. Three cases are tied to a school setting, and three others remain under investigation.

Because of close contact with confirmed measles cases, four Spartanburg County schools have placed 134 students, faculty and staff under quarantine.