NEWS BRIEFS

Measles outbreak in Spartanburg County doubles with 14 new cases

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published December 4, 2025 at 8:09 AM EST

The measles outbreak centered in and around Spartanburg County has sharply grown, with 14 new cases reported — double the number in the previous update — and four more schools now implementing quarantines, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Health.

The Charleston Post and Courier reports the outbreak, first identified two months ago, has now reached 76 cases, with 79 total statewide so far this year.

Seven new cases were reported in the state’s previous Nov. 28 update. Health officials say the vast majority of infections have been among unvaccinated people.

Of the newest cases, eight stem from a previously identified exposure at Way of Truth Church in Inman. Three cases are tied to a school setting, and three others remain under investigation.

Because of close contact with confirmed measles cases, four Spartanburg County schools have placed 134 students, faculty and staff under quarantine.
Health
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
