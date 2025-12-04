State Board of Education chair criticizes Border Patrol operations in NC

The chair of North Carolina’s Board of Education criticized the recent Border Patrol surge in North Carolina as disruptive to schools. Eric Davis argued that students can’t learn when their families are being disrupted.

“Families across North Carolina, particularly in Charlotte and Raleigh, have experienced fear and disruption from recent so-called immigration enforcement actions which disrupts what the law requires: that we educate every student,” Davis said at Wednesday’s state Board of Education meeting.

Davis cited the high number of absences reported at school districts in areas directly impacted by the immigration operation. He also praised school communities for their response to the situation.

He added that the high number of absences could impact certain school funding streams that are tied to attendance.

Federal law requires schools to provide an education to all students regardless of immigration status. There have been no reports of immigration enforcement activities occurring on school grounds.

Davis also expressed skepticism over efforts to dismantle the federal Department of Education. His comments came after the Department said it was offloading some of its responsibilities to other parts of government, like the Department of Labor. Davis said this is happening despite “no demonstrated proof that this dismantling will improve the education of students across our nation.”

“If this is some form of experimental policy making, I know of no parent who wants their child to be used in an experiment and subjected to such unproven education strategy,” Davis said.

The Trump administration has been seeking to dismantle the Department of Education, suggesting its duties could be conducted more efficiently by other departments or at the state level. Some national reports have suggested the recent shifting of responsibilities aims to show “proof of concept ” that could convince Congress to back the department’s ultimate dismantling.