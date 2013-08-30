© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Have A Red Carpet Moment Whenever You Want

Published August 30, 2013 at 7:03 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene.

If you haven't had enough of last weekend's Video Music Awards, you can take a little of it home with you. A Brooklyn store owner is auctioning off a strip of the long red carpet that was laid in front of his Mini Mart near the event. Yes, Miley Cyrus walked down it before her big performance. Starting bid for the chunk of carpet: 500 bucks. The seller said if no one bites, he'll put it in his basement. If he's a "Big Lebowski" fan, he knows it'll really tie the room together.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition