Sen. McCain Caught Playing Poker During Syria Hearing

Five years ago today, Senator John McCain accepted the Republican presidential nomination. The Vietnam veteran remains a leading voice. Yesterday, McCain attended a hearing on war in Syria. And during that Senate hearing a Washington Post photographer captured him playing poker on his phone. McCain confessed on Twitter: Worst of all, I lost, he said. People were so upset, they interrupted what they were doing to send replies on their phones.

