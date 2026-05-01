Mecklenburg County officials urge residents to prepare for the 2026 hurricane season

The Atlantic hurricane season begins June 1. But Paige Grande said now is the time to start preparing. A public information officer for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management, Grande recommended making an emergency kit filled with water, food and medicine before hurricane season officially starts.

“If the roads were closed or flooded and you couldn't leave your house for many days, just think about the things that you would need,” Grande said.

Hurricane Helene devastated parts of Mecklenburg County along the Catawba River in 2024, leveling homes and cutting power. Grande said to review evacuation routes in advance rather than wait until the last minute.

Her other suggestion? Buy a radio.

“There was no cell service, there was no internet, there was no cable, there was pretty much nothing. And the only thing that really worked was radio,” Grande said.

Zachary Turner / WFAE Paige Grande, Public Information Officer for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management, and Corrine Rizzo, Senior Communications Specialist for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services.

Grande said that Emergency Management has noticed the frequency and intensity of severe weather increasing as global temperatures continue to rise. This adds to the sense of urgency as hurricane season approaches, even if it's not forecast to be a particularly severe season for tropical weather.

These preparations extend to four-legged residents as well.

“Preparing for your pets as well is something that you can do ahead of time, thinking about their needs just the way you would think about your own,” said Corrine Rizzo, senior communications specialist for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services.

She also said that clearing storm drains and gutters can reduce localized flooding.