© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Climate News
Exploring how the way we live influences climate change and its impact across the Carolinas. You also can read additional national and international climate news.

Mecklenburg County officials urge residents to prepare for the 2026 hurricane season

WFAE | By Zachary Turner
Published May 1, 2026 at 7:30 AM EDT
Corrine Rizzo from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water holds up an emergency radio.
Zachary Turner
/
WFAE
Corrine Rizzo from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water holds up an emergency radio.

The Atlantic hurricane season begins June 1. But Paige Grande said now is the time to start preparing. A public information officer for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management, Grande recommended making an emergency kit filled with water, food and medicine before hurricane season officially starts.

“If the roads were closed or flooded and you couldn't leave your house for many days, just think about the things that you would need,” Grande said.

Hurricane Helene devastated parts of Mecklenburg County along the Catawba River in 2024, leveling homes and cutting power. Grande said to review evacuation routes in advance rather than wait until the last minute.

Her other suggestion? Buy a radio.

“There was no cell service, there was no internet, there was no cable, there was pretty much nothing. And the only thing that really worked was radio,” Grande said.

Paige Grande, Public Information Officer for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management, and Corrine Rizzo, Senior Communications Specialist for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services.
Zachary Turner
/
WFAE
Paige Grande, Public Information Officer for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management, and Corrine Rizzo, Senior Communications Specialist for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services.

Grande said that Emergency Management has noticed the frequency and intensity of severe weather increasing as global temperatures continue to rise. This adds to the sense of urgency as hurricane season approaches, even if it's not forecast to be a particularly severe season for tropical weather.

These preparations extend to four-legged residents as well.

“Preparing for your pets as well is something that you can do ahead of time, thinking about their needs just the way you would think about your own,” said Corrine Rizzo, senior communications specialist for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services.

She also said that clearing storm drains and gutters can reduce localized flooding.

Anyone can sign up for the county's emergency notification system CharMeck Alerts.

Sign up for our weekly climate newsletter
Tags
Energy & Environment EnvironmentClimate Change
Zachary Turner
Zachary Turner is a climate reporter and author of the WFAE Climate News newsletter. He freelanced for radio and digital print, reporting on environmental issues in North Carolina.
See stories by Zachary Turner