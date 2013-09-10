Got 'Ya Web: Jimmy Kimmel Was Behind 'Worst Twerk Fail EVER'

Did you see the "Worst Twerk Fail EVER" video that went viral last week? Not only did it rack up millions of views, it also made it on to TV shows and websites all over the place.

Well, the truth has been revealed. It wasn't a young woman making a "sexy twerk video for my boyfriend" whose pants caught fire. It was an actress in a video produced by ABC-TV late night jokester Jimmy Kimmel.

He's hoping the hoax will "put an end to twerking forever." Good luck with that, Jimmy.

We'll post both the "original" and video from Monday night's show when Jimmy revealed everything.

Oh, and yes we did post about Miley Cyrus and her twerking at the MTV Video Music Awards. According to our very unscientific survey, most Two-Way readers didn't like what she did.

