First Friday Arts: 'Oedipus El Rey,' Baroque masterpieces, BOOM Charlotte and more

There’s a lot happening in Charlotte’s arts scene this month — from a long-awaited theater production that drew headlines a year before its opening to Baroque masterpieces, immersive art and the city’s annual fringe festival.

On this month’s First Friday Arts panel, WFAE’s Nick de la Canal is joined by theater writer Jesse Boykin Kimmel, Charlotte Ledger critic-at-large Lawrence Toppman, and WFAE director of community engagement Rubie Britt-Height to preview what’s worth seeing.

Jesse’s picks

"Oedipus El Rey" @ Three Bone Theatre (May 8 - 24)

Three Bone Theatre completes its three-year commitment to playwright Luis Alfaro’s reimagined Greek trilogy with "Oedipus El Rey." The play reinterprets the classic myth through the Chicano experience in modern-day Los Angeles, particularly within the prison system.

The production has faced a complicated path to the stage, including the loss of federal funding and a recent delay tied to a personal tragedy within the cast. Jesse says that context adds weight. "It makes it all the more interesting and vital to go see a show like this right now," he says.

Lawrence’s picks

Caravaggio | Revolution @ Mint Museum Uptown (through October 2026)

This exhibit centers on Caravaggio’s "Boy Bitten by a Lizard," showcasing the artist’s dramatic use of light and shadow. Lawrence says the work still feels strikingly modern: Caravaggio “was one of the first painters to mix light and dark in an effective way … and to use ordinary people instead of saints.” The show features about 40 pieces, blending iconic works with lesser-known artists from the Baroque period.

Horizon of Khufu @ Blume Studios (ongoing)

This immersive virtual reality experience lets visitors explore ancient Egypt from the inside out. Participants walk through a large open space while a VR headset guides them through the Pyramid of Khufu. Lawrence says the experience changed his perspective: “I never really cared if I went to Egypt before — and now I would like to go.”

Science on the Rocks @ Discovery Place Science (May 15)

Discovery Place’s adults-only after-hours event blends science with cocktails and hands-on activities. Lawrence calls it a refreshing change from daytime visits: “It’s always so full of kids … to go there when it’s a little quieter, you can do all the things you want to do.” Expect themed programming, interactive exhibits and some unexpected treats — including liquid nitrogen ice cream.

Rubie’s picks

BOOM Charlotte @ University Place Boardwalk (May 1–3)

Charlotte’s annual fringe arts festival returns with a mix of visual art, theater, dance, music and poetry. Set along the lake at University Place, BOOM draws thousands each year. Rubie says it’s all about creative energy: “You get this explosive power of art that really unites and transforms our community.”

Annual Dances of India @ Matthews Community Center (May 31)

This long-running showcase, led by choreographer Dr. Maha Gingrich, features classical Indian dance forms rooted in centuries of tradition. Rubie says the performances connect audiences across cultures, sharing “stories and history and similarities of the world’s cultures” through movement.

WFAE's 45th Anniversary Gala @ The Casey (June 4)

WFAE celebrates 45 years with a special gala featuring journalist Soledad O’Brien in conversation. Rubie calls it “an awesome celebration” of local journalism and community service, marking a milestone year for Charlotte's NPR news station!