WFAE's 45th Anniversary Gala celebrates local journalism and community service with special guest Soledad O'Brien

In 1981, WFAE first signed on the air with a mission to serve the Charlotte region with news, information and cultural programming. Growing from a small campus station into a multiplatform newsroom, WFAE has been the voice for the Carolinas for 45 years.

Join WFAE for an evening dedicated to the power of public radio, the impact of local journalism and the enduring support of our listeners on Thursday, June 4.

Journalist Soledad O'Brien will be the special guest. She will speak about the importance of public media and how accessible news serves and strengthens communities.

About Soledad O'Brien

Soledad O'Brien is an award-winning journalist, author, philanthropist and founder of Soledad O'Brien Productions.

She was a founding anchor at MSNBC, anchored NBC's "Weekend Today," anchored CNN's morning show and was a correspondent for HBO RealSports. In 2021, O'Brien testified before Congress about media disinformation.

O'Brien has won 10 Emmys, three George Foster Peabody Awards, the Alfred I Dupont Award and many others. Her company has produced several award-winning documentaries for HBO, Netflix and Peacock. O'Brien was inducted into the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame in 2023.

Through her foundation, PowHERful, O'Brien has helped thousands of young women and girls in their academic, personal and professional journeys.

Event details



Date: Thursday, June 4

Time: 5:30 pm

Location: The Casey by Beau Monde

A portion of your ticket purchase will be tax-deductible. With the loss of federal funding, WFAE is depending on the community more than ever. Proceeds will help close that gap and protect this vital public service.