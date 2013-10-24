Norwegian Town Uses Mirrors To Try To Come Into The Light

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

A town in Norway has spent all 100 of its winters in the shade. The town is in the mountains, and when the winter sun sinks low, its rays never reach the people in town. That may change. A local artist campaigned to have mirrors placed on a mountainside. When unveiled on October 31st, they should drop a patch of sunlight in the town square. The artist says it will be good for, quote, "the pale little children in town."

