Amazon Offers Sunday Delivery In Selected Cities

GREENE: The U.S. Postal Service is breaking new ground, teaming up with the online retail giant Amazon in an exclusive deal to deliver Amazon packages on Sundays. Residents of Los Angeles and New York can now take advantage of the additional delivery day at no extra charge. The Sunday service is expected to expand to more cities next year.

Now this is a boost for Amazon, since they can reach far more customers on Sundays. UPS doesn't deliver on Sundays and FedEx only rarely. And the deal means more business for the struggling Postal Service.