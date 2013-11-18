Yarn Bombers Strike Statues In Portland, Ore.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

It takes a real craft-oriented city to experience yarn bombing, Portland is one. There, you might wake up to find the city's bike rack covered in cozies. The latest soft hit: statues decked out in holiday knitwear. Two dolphin statues now sport red and green sweaters. A deer statue wears a pompom cap and legwarmers. Not all Portlanders are in the holiday spirit. The statue Umbrella Man had his poinsettia-pattern sweater vandalized.

