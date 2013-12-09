Top Stories: Eastern Wintry Mess; Ukraine Protests

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Winter Storm Plows Through Mid-Atlantic To Hit New England.

-- Ukraine: Riot Police Deploy Near Protesters As Deadline Looms.

And here are more early headlines:

South Africa Begins Week Of Mourning For Mandela. ( NBC)

Hagel Arrives In Pakistan For Highly Anticipated Talks. ( New York Times)

Senate Expected To Take Up Bill Banning Plastic Guns. ( Gannett)

Former San Diego Mayor To Be Sentenced Today On Assault Charges. ( Los Angeles Times)

Thailand's Embattled Prime Minister Dissolves Government, Calls New Elections. ( CNN)

U.S. Asks French Auction House To Delay Sale Of Hopi Artifacts. ( AP)

Several More Dead Whales Discovered In Florida Keys. ( Sun Sentinel)

Survey Finds U.S. Gas Prices Rose In Last Two Weeks. ( Bloomberg)

Kennedy Center Honors Awarded To Hancock, MacLaine, Santana, Others. ( USA Today)

Huge Texas Gingerbread House With Edible Panels Sets Record. ( Reuters)

