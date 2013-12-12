WestJet Plays Santa To Calgary-Bound Passengers

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

The Canadian airline, WestJet, teamed up with Santa and some elves to bring Christmas cheer to some passengers flying to Calgary.

UNIDENTIFIED MAN #1: T'was the night before Christmas, and all across the land the good folks of WestJet had a miracle plan.

While a virtual Santa ho, ho, hoed with passengers boarding two flights to Calgary, WestJet attendants wrote down their wish lists.

UNIDENTIFIED MAN #2: What I need is new socks and underwear.

UNIDENTIFIED CHILD: An Android tablet.

INSKEEP: Those are the presents they said they wanted. And when the planes took off, the attendants sent word ahead to Calgary to have those presents purchased. Surprised passengers found the gifts on the baggage carousel when they arrived. Gifts that included one big screen TV. Cameras caught their reactions.

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN: No way.

MONTAGNE: WestJet posted the experience on YouTube, pledging to donate a free trip to a needy family if the video hit 200,000 views. They reached that goal in a day.

