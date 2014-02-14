Top Stories: Same-Sex Ban Overturned In VA; More Winter Weather

Happy Valentine's Day! Here are our early stories:

-- Virginia's Same-Sex Marriage Ban Is Ruled Unconstitutional.

-- Worst Is Over But More Snow's Coming.

-- Massive Volcanic Eruption In Indonesia Blankets Region In Ash.

And here are more early headlines:

Obama Travels To California To View Drought Problems. ( Fresno Bee)

Syrian Peace Talks End Today; Mediator Says Little Progress Seen. ( VOA)

Nepal To Cut Everest Climbing Fees To Promote Smaller, Safer Groups. ( AP)

Justice Department To Investigate N.C. Toxic Ash Spills. ( News & Observer)

Lawsuit Reinstated Against BP Over Alaska Oil Spills. ( Anchorage Daily News)

Workers Digging Up Mammoth Tusk In Seattle Apartment Development. ( Seattle Times)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.