© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Weekly Innovation: Paper Notebooks That Become Digital Files

By Elise Hu
Published March 18, 2014 at 7:01 AM EDT

Each week, we highlight an innovation you might not have heard of yet. This week's innovation is a twist on something invented thousands of years ago: paper.

The Mod app organizes each handwritten notebook you digitize. Or you can store your notebooks in Evernote or Dropbox.
/ Mod Notebooks
The Mod app organizes each handwritten notebook you digitize. Or you can store your notebooks in Evernote or Dropbox.

The St. Louis-based team of Marshall Haas and Jon Wheatley are selling classic, quality-made hardbound notebooks. But there's more. After you finish taking notes in their , you mail it to the company using a prepaid envelope found in the notebook's back pocket. All of the pages in the notebook then get scanned, digitized and uploaded to a Mod app and — if you wish — your Evernote, Dropbox or OneNote accounts.

"We love paper, we love digital storage, and this bridges the two worlds," Haas says.

Why create a paper-based product in an age of apps? The founders say their hunch is that there's still something attractive about the tactile experience of handwriting on paper.

"And it's not just writing," Wheatley says. "It's [for] people who sketch out things, lay out designs. There are app equivalents of these things but they're not quite there yet. It's not the exact same thing. You can get a stylus and iPad drawing app. But it's a lag — not quite precise. At the same time, it's 2014 and everything's digital. So this bridges the gap by giving you both."

The notebooks just launched this week, so the OCR function, which will allow for users to digitally search their scanned, originally handwritten notes for certain terms, isn't ready yet. But that's next on the feature list.

For now, the notebooks sell for $25 each and include the shipping and digitization costs.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Elise Hu
Elise Hu is a host-at-large based at NPR West in Culver City, Calif. Previously, she explored the future with her video series, Future You with Elise Hu, and served as the founding bureau chief and International Correspondent for NPR's Seoul office. She was based in Seoul for nearly four years, responsible for the network's coverage of both Koreas and Japan, and filed from a dozen countries across Asia.
See stories by Elise Hu