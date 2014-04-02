Hockey Players Suspended But Not For Fighting

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Hockey fans know the moment well when two players stare each other down, skating around until they're in position. Gloves drop, punches fly. Well, in a recent game in the lesser known Federal Hockey League things went differently. A player for the Danville Dashers seemed ready to go at it with his opponent from the Dayton Demons. Instead, the two men hugged one another.

One reached into his sock, pulled out a beer, and toasted the crowd. Cool stunt - except for the league which suspended both of them.