Maryland Poised To Outlaw Vaportini

Published April 3, 2014 at 7:14 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep.

If Maryland lawmakers have their way, you will not inhale yourself drunk. The legislature voted to ban the Vaportini, that's the device heats up a sphere of alcohol. You're then supposed to inhale the vapor. Doctors say this has not proven safe. And if the governor signs the bill, Marylanders will have to stick to a regular martini, or a boilermaker, or a shotgunning a beer, a six-pack, straight from the bottle or methods that remain so far perfectly legal.

You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

