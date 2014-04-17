Salon Uses Image Of North Korea's Leader To Promote Discount

KELLY MCEVERS, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Kelly McEvers. A salon in London recently used an image of North Korea's leader to promote a discount. Bad hair day? - said the sign with a picture of Kim Jong-un - 15 percent off all gent cuts through the month of April.

We're not sure how many customers opted for the sale after seeing the picture of Kim's shaved, short at the sides, puffy, parted in the middle situation - because two officials from the North Korean embassy came and ordered the sign to be taken down.