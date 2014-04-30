White House Warns Highway Trust Fund Is Low On Funds

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

The Obama administration has sent Congress a $302 billion measure to fund highway and other infrastructure. The White House contends that unless Congress acts, the Highway Trust Fund will run out of money this summer.

Here's NPR's Brian Naylor.

BRIAN NAYLOR, BYLINE: The Obama administration proposes closing some corporate tax loopholes to augment money raised by the gas tax. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx also wants to give states the authority to put new tolls on interstate highways.

SECRETARY ANTHONY FOXX: Giving states more tools to be able to maintain and improve and expand the infrastructure they have, is what we think is appropriate under the circumstances.

NAYLOR: The wide ranging measure would also raise the penalty to as much as $300 million for automakers who sell unsafe cars.

FOXX: They could be set higher to assure that, when a violation occurs, it is more than a rounding error.

NAYLOR: The administration's corporate tax proposal is likely to be a non-starter in the Republican-controlled House. But Foxx says its time for everyone to put their ideas on the table to find common ground.

Brian Naylor, NPR News, Washington.

