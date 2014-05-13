Facebook Looking To Open A Sales Office In Beijing

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with Facebook liking China.

MONTAGNE: Bloomberg news reports that Facebook could open a sales office in Beijing from within a year. This, even though it was banned in China five years ago. A new office would service Chinese businesses wanting to advertise internationally.

China is one of the large markets that Facebook has not yet broken into. The same is true for other major U.S. Internet companies, such as eBay, Twitter and Google, all of which have been banned by a Chinese government concerned about social instability and internal dissent.