NTSB Raises New Concerns About Dreamliner's Lithium Ion Battery

The National Transportation Safety Board is calling on the FAA to take another look at the safety of the battery used in its Dreamliners. The recommendations issued by the NTSB on Thursday call on the FAA to evaluate whether additional requirements and independent testing outside the aviation industry are needed on the lithium ion batteries used in the Boeing 787s. Incidents involving the batteries' failure caused the fleet to be grounded last year. The FAA released its own internal study earlier this year concluding that it had an effective process in place to identify and correct problems that emerged before and after certification.

