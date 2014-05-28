Expired Food Seized At Some World Cup Hotels

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. Maybe you remember as the Sochi Olympics got underway in Russia, journalists and other visitors were complaining about their living conditions. Well, here we go again ahead of the World Cup in Brazil. This time it's the food at hotels where the British and Italian teams plan to stay. Inspectors making rounds say they seized dozens of pounds of butter, salmon, shrimp and ham all past the expiration date. So far no evidence of foul play, but both teams are not taking chances. They're bringing their own chefs. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.