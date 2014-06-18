Dunkin Donuts To Open 5 Stores In California

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

And our last word in business today is westward hope.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

That East Coast staple Dunkin' Donuts plans to open five stores in California by the end of the year.

WERTHEIMER: The company says it expects to eventually open 1,000 shops in California.

MONTAGNE: There were about a dozen Dunkin' Donuts out here in the 1990s. But they closed more than a decade ago.

WERTHEIMER: And this reality was apparently very difficult for some people to handle. It even inspired a parody of Beyonce's song "Drunk in Love."

MONTAGNE: In "Dunkin Love," the singer pleads for a West Coast Dunkin' Donuts.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DUNKIN LOVE")

REGGIE WHITE: (Singing) Why can't I have you on the West Coast, baby? I want you right now.

MONTAGNE: And that's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Renee Montagne.

WERTHEIMER: And I'm Linda Wertheimer.

WHITE: (Singing) Coffee on ice - coffee on ice - feeling like and addict when I smell it on the grill - donut bites - donut bites. You got them munchkins, munchkins, munchkins. Dunkin', I want you.