RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Ukraine wants its dolphins back. It seems when Russia invaded the Ukrainian nation of Crimea, it also seized Ukraine's military dolphins. Those dolphins were trained to detect mines and enemy divers. Now they're under Russian control. A Russian news site reports Ukraine is demanding Russia return the dolphins as it has other military equipment. But Russia is saying nyet, the dolphins are in the navy now - the Russian Navy. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.