Shoplifter Claims To Be Stone Temple Pilots Ex-Lead Singer

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Where you going with that mask I found - famous lyric from the Stone Temple Pilots song "Plush." And it seems to capture what happened to the former lead singer, Scott Weiland. Police in Beverly Hills arrested a guy for shoplifting who identified himself as Scott Weiland. After hearing reports that he was in jail, the real Weiland posted a video saying he was actually touring and writing. So police fingerprinted the imposter and charged him with furnishing false information. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.