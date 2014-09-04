NYPD Officers Sent To Twitter School

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

All right, one thing I took from that conversation - technology, not always our friend, which brings us to our last word in Business today. Twitter school.

The New York City Police Department is forcing some officers to enroll in Social Media 101 following several, let's just say social media snafus. Back in April, the force began a campaign asking people to share photos of themselves with members of the police force under the hash tag #myNYPD. Tweeters responded by posting photos of alleged police brutality.

GREENE: The new course is already underway. The New York Post reports that officers are being warned no to tweet off-the-cuff remarks and instead stick to sharing information about wanted persons, street closures and crimes stats. A memo handed out at the first training session reminded them to, quote, "use common sense," which is good advice always.