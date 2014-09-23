Rearchers Find New Species Of Mushrooms

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Indiana Jones made discoveries in the farthest reaches of the jungle. Today's scientists make discoveries closer to home. Researchers in London found new species of mushrooms in a supermarket. Yes, when I first heard this I too feared the mushrooms were in a dark corner. But in fact they were in a typical package of mushrooms for sale. A DNA scanner found three mushrooms with no scientific names, said to be safe to eat, even if nobody knows what they are. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.