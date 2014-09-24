Ferrari Calls Back Cars Over Trunk Latch

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And now this. Yet another auto company issued a recall. We've reported in the past on recalls by General Motors and Ford and Toyota and Chrysler and BMW. And to that list we now add Ferrari.

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

The Italian sports car maker says it's recalling 3,000 cars. The recall affects a pretty flashy model called the 458.

INSKEEP: The problem here is not with the airbags.

CORNISH: There's no glitch in the steering mechanism.

INSKEEP: No defect in the brakes.

CORNISH: Ferrari says the problem is with the latch that opens the trunk from the inside. It's meant to be used if you're ever trapped in there.

INSKEEP: (Laughter). Who knows? Apparently, the emergency escape latch doesn't always work.

CORNISH: In particular, it works when the car is moving but gets stuck when the car is stationary.

INSKEEP: OK. So a bit of safety advice - if you should find yourself stuffed in the trunk of a 458 as part of some diabolical scheme, do not panic.

CORNISH: OK, you should though. (Laughter).

INSKEEP: But no, no, no. Don't panic...

CORNISH: Right, right.

INSKEEP: There's a latch. There's a latch.

CORNISH: Just wait until the car is moving. And then pop open the trunk, which is in the front of the car, and, you know, hop out.

INSKEEP: Of course. Although, you should make sure you're prepared to somersault out of the moving vehicle because this particular kind of Ferrari can go from zero to 60 in three seconds.

