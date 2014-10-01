Top Stories: Hong Kong Demonstrations; Islamist Militant Attacks
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Hong Kong Protesters Vow To Step Up Pro-Democracy Campaign.
-- ISIS Militants Reportedly Behead Kurds In Northern Syria.
-- Sen. Warren: We Need Regulators Who 'Work For The American People'.
And here are more early headlines:
Secret Service Unaware Armed Man Was Recently Close To Obama. ( Washington Examiner)
Rescuers Recover More Bodies At Japanese Volcano. ( AP)
California Mayor Fatally Shot In Domestic Abuse. ( KTLA)
California Permits Temporary Gun Seizures From Those Deemed A Danger. ( Los Angeles Times)
Atlantic City Fire Destroys Several Buildings. ( CBS)
Study Says Seniors Fare Best In Norway, Worst In Afghanistan. ( VOA)
Kansas City Royals Win AL Wild Card Game In Walkoff. ( Kansas City Star)
