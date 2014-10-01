Top Stories: Hong Kong Demonstrations; Islamist Militant Attacks

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Hong Kong Protesters Vow To Step Up Pro-Democracy Campaign.

-- ISIS Militants Reportedly Behead Kurds In Northern Syria.

-- Sen. Warren: We Need Regulators Who 'Work For The American People'.

And here are more early headlines:

Secret Service Unaware Armed Man Was Recently Close To Obama. ( Washington Examiner)

Rescuers Recover More Bodies At Japanese Volcano. ( AP)

California Mayor Fatally Shot In Domestic Abuse. ( KTLA)

California Permits Temporary Gun Seizures From Those Deemed A Danger. ( Los Angeles Times)

Atlantic City Fire Destroys Several Buildings. ( CBS)

Study Says Seniors Fare Best In Norway, Worst In Afghanistan. ( VOA)

Kansas City Royals Win AL Wild Card Game In Walkoff. ( Kansas City Star)

